Premier League Darts: Dave Chisnall thrashes Phil Taylor in Belfast

Dave Chisnall reached the Premier League semi-finals in 2015

Dave Chisnall kept his slim hopes of making next month's Premier League play-offs alive with two wins in Belfast.

The St Helens thrower beat Adrian Lewis 7-3 before thumping six-time champion Phil Taylor 7-2.

World number six Chisnall is now two points from the top-four spot he needs to reach London's O2 Arena on 18 May.

Michael van Gerwen remains two points clear at the top after beating fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld 7-2.

Five-time world champion Van Barneveld, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Thursday, looked out of sorts and drops to fifth in a tight table.

Second-placed Peter Wright kept the pressure on pacesetter Van Gerwen with a comfortable victory over James Wade, who slipped to the bottom of the table.

Before his loss to Chisnall, 16-time world champion Taylor won seven straight legs to beat Scot Gary Anderson 7-4 to remain in the hunt for a play-off spot in his final season before retirement.

Premier League - round 12 results

Dave Chisnall (Eng) 7-3 Adrian Lewis (Eng)

Phil Taylor (Eng) 7-4 Gary Anderson (Sco)

Peter Wright (Sco) 7-3 James Wade (Eng)

Michael van Gerwen (Ned) 7-2 Raymond van Barneveld (Ned)

Dave Chisnall (Eng) 7-2 Phil Taylor (Eng)