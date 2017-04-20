Premier League Darts: Dave Chisnall thrashes Phil Taylor in Belfast
Dave Chisnall kept his slim hopes of making next month's Premier League play-offs alive with two wins in Belfast.
The St Helens thrower beat Adrian Lewis 7-3 before thumping six-time champion Phil Taylor 7-2.
World number six Chisnall is now two points from the top-four spot he needs to reach London's O2 Arena on 18 May.
Michael van Gerwen remains two points clear at the top after beating fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld 7-2.
Five-time world champion Van Barneveld, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Thursday, looked out of sorts and drops to fifth in a tight table.
Second-placed Peter Wright kept the pressure on pacesetter Van Gerwen with a comfortable victory over James Wade, who slipped to the bottom of the table.
Before his loss to Chisnall, 16-time world champion Taylor won seven straight legs to beat Scot Gary Anderson 7-4 to remain in the hunt for a play-off spot in his final season before retirement.
Premier League - round 12 results
Dave Chisnall (Eng) 7-3 Adrian Lewis (Eng)
Phil Taylor (Eng) 7-4 Gary Anderson (Sco)
Peter Wright (Sco) 7-3 James Wade (Eng)
Michael van Gerwen (Ned) 7-2 Raymond van Barneveld (Ned)
Dave Chisnall (Eng) 7-2 Phil Taylor (Eng)