Premier League Darts: Adrian Lewis hits nine-dart finish in Liverpool

Adrian Lewis is a two-time PDC World Darts champions

Adrian Lewis hit the first nine-dart finish of the 2017 Premier League in his 7-4 win over Raymond van Barneveld in Liverpool.

The Stoke-on-Trent thrower landed two 180s before taking out a 141 checkout with double 12.

"It's really special and a great feeling," said Lewis, 32, after his fifth televised perfect leg.

Gary Anderson took three points from his two matches to move up to third in the table.

The Scot, who won the Premier League in 2011 and 2015, snatched a 6-6 draw against Dave Chisnall before putting in a superb display to beat Peter Wright 7-2.

Wright failed to take advantage of his double gameweek, drawing 6-6 with league leader Michael van Gerwen having led the world champion 5-1 in his first outing on Thursday.

Van Gerwen is two points clear of Wright at the top of the table and also has a game in hand on the UK Open winner.

James Wade kept his hopes of a top-four spot alive with a 7-5 victory over 16-times world champion Phil Taylor, who dropped out of the play-off places with his defeat.

Premier League - round 11 results

Gary Anderson (Sco) 6-6 Dave Chisnall (Eng)

Michael van Gerwen (Ned) 6-6 Peter Wright (Sco)

Adrian Lewis (Eng) 7-4 Raymond van Barneveld (Ned)

Phil Taylor (Eng) 5-7 James Wade (Eng)

Peter Wright (Sco) 2-7 Gary Anderson (Sco)