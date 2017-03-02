Premier League Darts: Peter Wright hits 119.50 average in Exeter

Peter Wright lost to Gary Anderson in the semi-finals of this year's World Championship

Peter Wright hit the second-highest average in televised history - 119.50 - in his 7-2 Premier League win over Adrian Lewis in Exeter.

Wright's performance was second only to Michael van Gerwen's 123.40 against Michael Smith in the 2016 tournament.

With world champion Van Gerwen not playing because of a back injury, Phil Taylor went top of the table with a 6-6 draw against Gary Anderson.

Dave Chisnall won both of his matches in week five.

Chisnall, playing twice because of Van Gerwen's absence, overcame Raymond van Barneveld 7-2 in his first outing and returned later to inflict a first defeat on James Wade.

Jelle Klaasen drew with Kim Huybrechts in Thursday's other fixture.

Van Gerwen will decide on Friday whether he is fit enough to defend his UK Open title in Minehead.

Premier League - round five results

Dave Chisnall (Eng) 7-2 Raymond van Barneveld (Ned)

Jelle Klaasen (Ned) 6-6 Kim Huybrechts (Bel)

Gary Anderson (Sco) 6-6 Phil Taylor (Eng)

Adrian Lewis (Eng) 2-7 Peter Wright (Sco)

James Wade (Eng) 5-7 Dave Chisnall (Eng)