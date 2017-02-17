Premier League Darts: Phil Taylor beats Raymond van Barneveld in Leeds

Raymond van Barneveld and Phil Taylor have met in two PDC World Championship finals, with one victory apiece

Phil Taylor defeated long-time rival Raymond van Barneveld in Leeds on Thursday to remain tied at the top of the Premier League table.

Taylor, 56, who will retire from the PDC tour circuit at the end of 2017, has five points from three matches after a 7-4 win over the Dutchman.

He is level with Michael van Gerwen, who beat Jelle Klaasen 7-4, at the top.

James Wade also has five points after his win over Adrian Lewis, while Peter Wright and Dave Chisnall also won.

Wright averaged 109 as he inflicted a first defeat of the tournament on former world champion Gary Anderson, while Chisnall gained his first points of the 2017 event with a 7-4 victory over Belgium's Kim Huybrechts.

Klaasen, who had led 3-2 against world number one Van Gerwen, is the only player without any points after three games.

Premier League - round three results

Gary Anderson (Sco) 5-7 Peter Wright (Sco)

Adrian Lewis (Eng) 4-7 James Wade (Eng)

Phil Taylor (Eng) 7-4 Raymond van Barneveld (Ned)

Michael van Gerwen (Ned) 7-4 Jelle Klaasen (Ned)

Dave Chisnall (Eng) 7-4 Kim Huybrechts (Bel)