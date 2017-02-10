Michael van Gerwen: Two nine-dart finishes in same match to equal Phil Taylor

Van Gerwen is the youngest player ever at 17 years and 298 days to throw a televised nine-darter

Michael van Gerwen has become only the second player in history to throw two nine-dart finishes in one match.

The Dutchman achieved the perfect leg twice as he beat Ryan Murray 6-2 in a UK Open Qualifier third round in Wigan.

World number one Van Gerwen, 27, scored 180, 177 and 144 to win the fourth leg, before sealing victory with scores of 177, 180 and 144 in the eighth.

Sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor is the only other player to achieve the feat in 2010.

Van Gerwen won his second PDC World Championship in January and followed that with his third successive Masters title.