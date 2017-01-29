Michael Van Gerwen beats Gary Anderson to claim third successive Masters title

From the section

Van Gerwen also beat Anderson in the PDC World Darts Championship final

Michael van Gerwen beat Scotland's Gary Anderson 11-7 to win his third successive Masters title.

The world number one also beat Anderson, the world number two, in the PDC World Darts Championship final this month.

Dutchman Van Gerwen, 27, overcame England's Adrian Lewis 11-5 in the semi-finals earlier on Sunday.

Anderson had beaten 16-time world champion Phil Taylor 11-9 for a spot in the final in Milton Keynes.

Taylor, 56, has announced that 2017 will be his final year on the Professional Darts Corporation tour circuit.

However, he says he may still play in the Premier League and the World Series.