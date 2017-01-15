BDO World Darts Championships: Glen Durrant beats Danny Noppert for first title
England's Glen Durrant secured his first BDO World Darts Championships title with victory over Dutchman Danny Noppert.
The 46-year-old number one seed defeated his 26-year-old opponent 7-3 in Sunday's final at Lakeside.
Noppert, seeded third, led 2-1 before Teessider Durrant came back strongly.
"In 1989, I watched a match between Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson that inspired me to pick up a set of darts," Durrant told Channel 4.
"Now, thanks to hard work, determination and Teesside steel, I am world champion."
On Saturday, England's Lisa Ashton won her third women's title, beating Australian Corrine Hammond 3-0 in the final.