BDO World Darts Championships: Glen Durrant beats Danny Noppert for first title

Glen Durrant said he was inspired to play darts in 1989 after watching a match between Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson

England's Glen Durrant secured his first BDO World Darts Championships title with victory over Dutchman Danny Noppert.

The 46-year-old number one seed defeated his 26-year-old opponent 7-3 in Sunday's final at Lakeside.

Noppert, seeded third, led 2-1 before Teessider Durrant came back strongly.

"In 1989, I watched a match between Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson that inspired me to pick up a set of darts," Durrant told Channel 4.

"Now, thanks to hard work, determination and Teesside steel, I am world champion."

On Saturday, England's Lisa Ashton won her third women's title, beating Australian Corrine Hammond 3-0 in the final.