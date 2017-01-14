BDO World Darts Championships: Glen Durrant sets up final with Danny Noppert

Glen Durrant
Both Glen Durrant (pictured) and Danny Noppert would be a first-time winner of the BDO world title

Glen Durrant will face Dutchman Danny Noppert in Sunday's BDO World Darts Championships final after beating Jamie Hughes in the last four.

The English number one seed, 46, won 6-1 after Noppert booked his final spot with a 6-3 victory over Darryl Fitton.

Neither Durrant nor Noppert, 26, have won the BDO world title before.

In the women's final, England's Lisa Ashton secured her third title with a 3-0 win over Australian Corrine Hammond at Lakeside.

