BDO World Darts Championships: Scott Waites knocked out by Danny Noppert

Scott Waites has twice won the BDO World Darts Championships, in 2013 and 2016

Defending champion Scott Waites was knocked out of the BDO World Darts Championships as Danny Noppert beat him 5-3 in a dramatic quarter-final.

Dutch number three seed Noppert, 26, will play England's number 10 seed Darryl Fitton in the last four.

England's Waites, a two-time winner, was seeded sixth for this year's tournament at the Lakeside.

Number one seed Glen Durrant takes on fellow Englishman Jamie Hughes, seeded fourth, in the other semi-final.

England's Lisa Ashton, a two-time winner, will face Australia's Corrine Hammond in the women's final.