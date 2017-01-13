BDO World Darts Championships: Scott Waites knocked out by Danny Noppert
- From the section Darts
Defending champion Scott Waites was knocked out of the BDO World Darts Championships as Danny Noppert beat him 5-3 in a dramatic quarter-final.
Dutch number three seed Noppert, 26, will play England's number 10 seed Darryl Fitton in the last four.
England's Waites, a two-time winner, was seeded sixth for this year's tournament at the Lakeside.
Number one seed Glen Durrant takes on fellow Englishman Jamie Hughes, seeded fourth, in the other semi-final.
England's Lisa Ashton, a two-time winner, will face Australia's Corrine Hammond in the women's final.