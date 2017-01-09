BDO World Darts Championships: Seventh seed Dean Reynolds out

Jeff Smith lost 7-1 to England's Scott Waites in the 2016 final
Pip Blackwell staged a remarkable recovery as seventh seed Dean Reynolds became the first big name to go out at the BDO World Darts Championships.

Cardiff-born Reynolds, 24, missed three consecutive darts at double top that would have given him a 3-0 whitewash.

Englishman Blackwell, 42, battled back to record a 3-2 first-round victory.

Meanwhile, last year's losing finalist Jeff Smith of Canada overcame England's Brian Dawson 3-2 to progress to the next round.

