BDO World Darts Championships: Seventh seed Dean Reynolds out
- From the section Darts
Pip Blackwell staged a remarkable recovery as seventh seed Dean Reynolds became the first big name to go out at the BDO World Darts Championships.
Cardiff-born Reynolds, 24, missed three consecutive darts at double top that would have given him a 3-0 whitewash.
Englishman Blackwell, 42, battled back to record a 3-2 first-round victory.
Meanwhile, last year's losing finalist Jeff Smith of Canada overcame England's Brian Dawson 3-2 to progress to the next round.