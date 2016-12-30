PDC World Darts Championship: Phil Taylor loses to Raymond van Barneveld

Raymond van Barneveld's only PDC world title came in 2007

William Hill World Darts Championship Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 15 December to 2 January BBC coverage: Daily reports and results plus live text commentary on the final

Phil Taylor has been knocked out of the PDC World Darts Championship, losing 5-3 to old rival Raymond van Barneveld in the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

The 16-time world champion fought back from 3-1 down to 3-3 but the Dutchman stepped up at the crucial moments.

Van Barneveld faces compatriot Michael van Gerwen in the last four after the top seed beat Daryl Gurney 5-1.

Defending champion Gary Anderson plays fellow Scot Peter Wright in Sunday's other semi-final.

Taylor and Van Barneveld have shared some classic encounters down the years but both players were inconsistent in their fourth meeting at the World Championship.

At 1-1 in sets, England's Taylor, 56, led 2-0 in legs but Van Barneveld then won three legs in a row to take a 2-1 lead.

Taylor led 2-1 in the fourth set but checkouts of 167 and 120 gave the Dutchman a 3-1 advantage.

Five legs in a row helped Taylor level at 3-3 but Van Barneveld composed himself and whitewashed Taylor in the seventh set to go 4-3 up.

In the deciding leg of the eighth set Taylor had the darts but a 180 and 140 allowed Van Barneveld to close out the match with a bullseye as the Englishman faltered.

Van Barneveld, who admitted he felt tired and not at his best, said he planned to go for a meal with Van Gerwen and others on New Years's Eve before Sunday's semi-final.

"I need this one-day break. The strange part is I never ever felt comfortable," he said.

Earlier, 2014 world champion Van Gerwen won the first set 3-0 against Northern Ireland's Gurney, averaging 125.3 and hitting all three doubles, but the 24th seed, in his maiden last-eight appearance, fought back to take the second set.

A 170 checkout gave Van Gerwen the third set and while Gurney remained competitive, the Dutchman ultimately pulled clear for a comfortable victory.

In Friday's afternoon session, Anderson beat Englishman Chisnall 5-3 in a thrilling encounter as he stayed on track for a third successive title.

Chisnall threw 21 maximums, compared to his opponent's 12, but Anderson recovered from trailing 2-0 and by two legs in the third set.

Third seed 'Snakebite' Wright overcame England's James Wade 5-3.

Wright, who was beaten by Van Gerwen in the 2014 final, came back from 2-1 down with a 104.79 average and sealed victory with a 134 checkout.

Friday's results

Peter Wright (Sco) 5-3 James Wade (Eng)

Gary Anderson (Sco) 5-3 Dave Chisnall Eng)

Daryl Gurney (NI) 1-5 Michael Van Gerwen (Ned)

Raymond van Barneveld (Ned) 5-3 Phil Taylor (Eng)

Semi-final draw

Sunday (20:00 GMT)

Peter Wright (3) v Gary Anderson (2)

Michael Van Gerwen (1) v Raymond van Barneveld (12)