PDC World Darts Championship: Phil Taylor loses to Raymond van Barneveld
|William Hill World Darts Championship
|Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 15 December to 2 January
|BBC coverage: Daily reports and results plus live text commentary on the final
Phil Taylor has been knocked out of the PDC World Darts Championship, losing 5-3 to old rival Raymond van Barneveld in the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.
The 16-time world champion fought back from 3-1 down to 3-3 but the Dutchman stepped up at the crucial moments.
Van Barneveld faces compatriot Michael van Gerwen in the last four after the top seed beat Daryl Gurney 5-1.
Defending champion Gary Anderson plays fellow Scot Peter Wright in Sunday's other semi-final.
Taylor and Van Barneveld have shared some classic encounters down the years but both players were inconsistent in their fourth meeting at the World Championship.
At 1-1 in sets, England's Taylor, 56, led 2-0 in legs but Van Barneveld then won three legs in a row to take a 2-1 lead.
Taylor led 2-1 in the fourth set but checkouts of 167 and 120 gave the Dutchman a 3-1 advantage.
Five legs in a row helped Taylor level at 3-3 but Van Barneveld composed himself and whitewashed Taylor in the seventh set to go 4-3 up.
In the deciding leg of the eighth set Taylor had the darts but a 180 and 140 allowed Van Barneveld to close out the match with a bullseye as the Englishman faltered.
Van Barneveld, who admitted he felt tired and not at his best, said he planned to go for a meal with Van Gerwen and others on New Years's Eve before Sunday's semi-final.
"I need this one-day break. The strange part is I never ever felt comfortable," he said.
Earlier, 2014 world champion Van Gerwen won the first set 3-0 against Northern Ireland's Gurney, averaging 125.3 and hitting all three doubles, but the 24th seed, in his maiden last-eight appearance, fought back to take the second set.
A 170 checkout gave Van Gerwen the third set and while Gurney remained competitive, the Dutchman ultimately pulled clear for a comfortable victory.
In Friday's afternoon session, Anderson beat Englishman Chisnall 5-3 in a thrilling encounter as he stayed on track for a third successive title.
Chisnall threw 21 maximums, compared to his opponent's 12, but Anderson recovered from trailing 2-0 and by two legs in the third set.
Third seed 'Snakebite' Wright overcame England's James Wade 5-3.
Wright, who was beaten by Van Gerwen in the 2014 final, came back from 2-1 down with a 104.79 average and sealed victory with a 134 checkout.
Friday's results
Peter Wright (Sco) 5-3 James Wade (Eng)
Gary Anderson (Sco) 5-3 Dave Chisnall Eng)
Daryl Gurney (NI) 1-5 Michael Van Gerwen (Ned)
Raymond van Barneveld (Ned) 5-3 Phil Taylor (Eng)
Semi-final draw
Sunday (20:00 GMT)
Peter Wright (3) v Gary Anderson (2)
Michael Van Gerwen (1) v Raymond van Barneveld (12)