PDC World Darts: Daryl Gurney clinches quarter-final spot

Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney is through to the PDC World Championship quarter-finals after a dramatic 4-3 win over Mark Webster in London.

Gurney, whose previous best in the tournament was the last 32, lost the opening set but won the next three.

The Londonderry man missed five darts to secure victory and Welshman Webster fought back to level at 3-3.

Gurney prevailed 3-1 in the deciding set and he will meet world number one Michael van Gerwen or Darren Webster.

Webster won the first set 3-0 before struggling on the doubles and Gurney capitalised to take control of the match at Alexandra Palace.

Closing in on victory

Gurney clinched a tight second set 3-2 before winning 3-2 and 3-0 to leave the 30-year-old just one set away from victory.

However, it was Gurney's turn to miss doubles and Webster won the next two sets by a 3-2 scoreline.

Gurney failed with a sixth attempt to seal it before finally seeing off Webster 3-1 in the final set.

"I'm really relieved to come through," Gurney told Sky Sports.

"I should have won it earlier by 4-1 or 4-2 - my darts to win the match were dreadful."