PDC World Darts: Brendan Dolan loses 4-0 to Jelle Klaasen in second round

William Hill World Darts Championship
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 15 December to 2 January
BBC coverage: Daily reports and results plus live text commentary on the final

Brendan Dolan crashed out of the PDC World Championship on Wednesday, losing 4-0 to Dutchman Jelle Klaasen in the second round at Alexandra Palace.

Klaasen won three of the four sets by a three legs to two margin and the other 3-1 as he set up a last 16 meeting with Dave Chisnall on Thursday.

Fermanagh man Dolan has never been beyond the second round stage in nine appearances at Alexandra Palace.

Dolan, 43, has lost in round two on six occasions, winning only four sets.

Number 10 seed Klaasen reached the semi-finals of the championship last year, having previously won the BDO version of the world title in 2006.

Northern Irishman Dolan, ranked 23 in the world, had produced an impressive display to beat another Dutch player, Christian Kist, in the first round.

The demise of the Belcoo man leaves Londonderry man Daryl Gurney as the only remaining Northern Ireland competitor in the tournament.

Gurney won a thrilling second round match against Robert Thornton 4-3 on Tuesday and will play 2008 BDO world champion Mark Webster in the third round on Thursday afternoon.

