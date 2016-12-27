World Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen overcomes brilliant Cristo Reyes
|William Hill World Darts Championship
|Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 15 December to 2 January
|BBC coverage: Daily reports and results plus live text commentary on the final.
World number one Michael van Gerwen survived a second-round scare against 32nd seed Cristo Reyes to reach the PDC World Darts Championship last 16.
The pre-tournament odds-on favourite was cruising at 3-1 before the Spaniard fought back with brilliant darts and looked set to level the scores.
Reyes lost 4-2 but finished with an average of 106.07 - the highest for a losing player in tournament history.
Earlier, fourteen-time champion Phil Taylor beat Kevin Painter 4-0.
"It was winning ugly - it wasn't the best game in the world," Taylor said after the scrappy encounter.
Van Gerwen now plays two-time PDC semi-finalist Mark Webster for a place in the quarter-finals.
The Dutchman paid tribute to Reyes: "He played phenomenally- I've never seen him play this well.
"He gave me more game than Taylor and [world champion] Gary Anderson."
Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld dropped only two legs on his way to a 4-0 victory over England's Alan Norris.
"I feel comfortable and confident. When you feel like that, you can beat all of them," the 2007 champion said.
Earlier, Welshman Webster survived a fightback from Austrian eighth seed Mensur Suljovic to progress.
Webster led 3-1 but was forced into a decider by Suljovic, who was a European Championship finalist in October.
Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney recorded a 4-3 win over Scottish ninth seed Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall beat Chris Dobey 4-2 in an all-England clash.