World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson into last 16

Gary Anderson
Gary Anderson beat Adrian Lewis in the 2015 final
William Hill World Darts Championship
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 15 December to 2 January
BBC coverage: Daily reports and results plus live text commentary on the final.

Defending champion Gary Anderson is through to the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship after beating Andrew Gilding 4-0 at Alexandra Palace.

The 46-year-old second seed was comfortable throughout as he won each set 3-1 to make progress towards a third straight title.

Fifth seed Adrian Lewis, runner-up last year, also went through by defeating Joe Cullen 4-0.

Michael Smith, the 11th seed, edged Mervyn King 4-3.

The 26-year-old Smith let a two-set advantage slip, but overcame King 4-2 in the decider.

Benito van de Pas also had a seven-leg match, eventually winning 4-3 against Terry Jenkins, while Darren Webster saw off 17th seed Simon Whitlock 4-0.

Ian White won the day's opening match to reach the last 16, beating Jonny Clayton 4-1.

