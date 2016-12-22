World Darts Championship: Dave Chisnall survives scare to reach round two

Dave Chisnall
Dave Chisnall was a runner-up in the 2010 BDO World Darts Championships
William Hill World Darts Championship
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 15 December to 2 January
English number seven seed Dave Chisnall survived a scare from Rowby-John Rodriguez to qualify for the PDC World Darts Championship second round.

Chisnall won 3-2, but trailed early on to his 22-year-old Austrian opponent, who impressed throughout.

But the 36-year-old's experience paid dividends in the end, as he sealed victory with a 10-dart finish.

Earlier, 20-year-old German Max Hopp upset 20th seed Vincent van der Voort with a 3-1 victory.

The night's other seeded starters, Jelle Klaasen (10) and Kim Huybrechts (13) beat Jeffrey de Graaf 3-1 and James Wilson 3-0, respectively.

