World Darts Championship: James Wade beats Ronny Huybrechts in first round

James Wade is bidding for a maiden World Darts Championship title

James Wade produced a match-winning 141 checkout to beat Belgium's Ronny Huybrechts 3-0 and progress to the PDC World Darts Championship second round.

English sixth seed Wade recovered from losing the first leg of each set to produce finishes of 84, 120 and 62.

Eighth seed Mensur Suljovic and ninth seed Robert Thornton also progressed.

Suljovic overcame Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp 3-0, while Thornton beat Austria's Zoran Lerchbacher by the same score.

They joined world number one Michael Van Gerwen and 16-time world champion Phil Taylor in the last 32.

