Michael Goolaerts: Cyclist suffered cardiac arrest while riding Paris-Roubaix

Michael Goolaerts, who died on Sunday, suffered cardiac arrest while riding, causing his crash at Paris-Roubaix.

The Veranda's Willems-Crelan rider, 23, was found unconscious and not breathing after falling on a cobbled section of the one-day classic.

The Belgian was airlifted to hospital in Lille but died at 21:40 BST.

"He suffered an attack while racing. His heart stopped, and that's why he crashed," said Cambrai state prosecutor Remi Schwartz.

Schwartz said experts will carry out toxicology and pathological exams to determine the cause of the cardiac arrest, although the results may not be known for several weeks.