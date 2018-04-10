BBC Sport - Mountain bikers race in National Downhill Series at Cwmcarn
Britain's best downhillers tackle Welsh course
- From the section Cycling
Britain’s best downhill mountain bike riders descended on south Wales over the weekend for round one of the newly formed National Downhill Series.
It was a first chance this season for the elite to race against each other ahead of the opening Downhill World Cup in Losinj, Croatia on April 21-22.
BBC Sport Wales went along to Cwmcarn Forest to catch up with some of the sport’s biggest names.
