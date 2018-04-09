Former team-mate James Shaw has paid tribute to Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts, who has died aged 23.

The Veranda's Willems-Crelan rider fell on the second set of cobbles during the Paris-Roubaix.

He suffered cardiac arrest and was airlifted to hospital in Lille but died at 21:40 BST on Sunday.

Shaw said: "He's a great loss to cycling.

"He was a cracking person, always the one to break the silence with a smile, always the one to laugh if it ever went quiet at the dinner table.

"He was one of the most pleasant people to be around I'd ever met."

Shaw rode with Goolaerts for the Lotto-Soudal under-23 team in 2015 and both were trainees with the Belgian outfit's senior team in 2016.

