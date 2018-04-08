Paris-Roubaix: Michael Goolaerts in hospital after crash
-
- From the section Cycling
Belgium's Michael Goolaerts was taken to hospital after crashing during Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.
The 22-year-old fell on the second set of cobbles in the prestigious 257km one-day classic in northern France.
"Michael Goolaerts was involved in a crash and forced to abandon the race, he was taken to hospital," said his team, Veranda's Willems-Crelan, in a statement.
"There is no further news at the moment."
British Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas was forced to abandon the race after crashing on the first section of cobbles.