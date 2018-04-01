Dutchman Niki Terpstra claims Tour of Flanders win

Terpstra became the first Dutchman since Adrie van der Poel in 1986 to win the race

Dutchman Niki Terpstra claimed victory in the Tour of Flanders in Belgium after successfully launching an attack late on in the 264.7km one-day classic.

"It's a dream. I cannot describe how happy I am," said Terpstra, who won the Paris-Roubaix four years ago.

The Quick-Step Floors rider followed Vincenzo Nibali in riding off the front of the chasing pack to catch a three-man breakaway with about 29km to go.

Nibali dropped back but Terpstra caught and passed the three leaders.

He built up a 40-second lead which proved enough as he became the first Dutchman to win the race in 32 years.

Mads Pedersen of Denmark was second, with last year's winner Philippe Gilbert of Belgium in third.

Britain's Luke Rowe, who recently returned from seven months out after breaking his leg, was disqualified by the 'race jury'.

Terpstra's compatriot and Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen won the women's race after a solo breakaway.

The Tour of Flanders is the second monument of the cycling calendar, following Milan-San Remo, which was won by Nibali earlier this month.

Paris-Roubaix will take place on 8 April, with Liege-Bastogne-Liege on 22 April, before Il Lombardia, the last monument of the season, on 13 October.