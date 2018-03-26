Commonwealth Games: Cyclist Luke Rowe to compete for Team Wales

Luke Rowe has ridden for Team Sky since 2012

Luke Rowe will go to the 2018 Commonwealth Games and and also focus on cycling's "classics".

He will compete for Team Wales as part of his recovery after breaking his leg in 25 places on his brother's stag trip last August.

He recovered ahead of schedule and will travel to the Gold Coast with the rest of the squad.

Before that he competes for Team Sky in the Dwars door Vlaanderen Classic road race on 28 March.

Rowe made his racing comeback in February on the Abu Dhabi Tour.

He was expected to miss at least a year of action after fracturing his tibia and fibula while white-water rafting in Prague.

Prior to the accident he helped Chris Froome win the 2017 Tour de France, despite breaking a rib in a crash on the opening stage.