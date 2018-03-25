Gent-Wevelgem: Peter Sagan claims record-equalling third title in Belgian race

Sagan becomes the sixth rider to win the Belgian race for a third time

Peter Sagan claimed a record-equalling third Gent-Wevelgem title with victory in a sprint finish in the cobbled classic race in Belgium on Sunday.

World road race champion Sagan, 28, attacked in the final 200m of the 251km race, with Elia Viviani finishing second and Arnaud Demare in third.

"It was a complicated sprint, it's always a bit of a lottery," the Slovakian Bora-Hansgrohe rider said.

"But I started early and in the end it was good. I had the legs to hold on."

Five others have won the race three times - Eddy Merckx, Mario Cipollini, Tom Boonen, Rik van Looy and Robert van Eenaeme.