Mechanical doping: UCI to announce use of X-ray cameras on Grand Tour stages

Media playback is not supported on this device Doped bikes: An example of how it works

X-ray cameras will be used on Grand Tour stages and Classic races this season to prevent riders hiding motors in their bikes.

It is one of a raft measures being announced by the International Cycling Union (UCI) on Wednesday in the fight against technological fraud.

The first proven case of 'mechanical doping' saw Belgium's Femke van den Driessche banned for six years in 2016.

Thermal cameras have been used in the last two Tours de France.

UCI president David Lappartient promised new measures to tackle "mechanical doping" when he was elected in September 2017.

"I will be focused on guaranteeing the credibility of the results, especially on technological fraud," he said at the time.