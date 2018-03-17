Mark Cavendish crashes heavily in Milan-San Remo race in Italy

Mark Cavendish also crashed in the opening stages of the Tirreno-Adriatico in early March

Mark Cavendish suffered a heavy crash in the final 10km of the Milan-San Remo in Italy on Saturday.

The 32-year-old hit a bollard as he attempted to move round it and was launched head first off his bike.

Cavendish was making his return after suffering a fractured rib in a crash on the opening stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on 7 March.

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali claimed victory in the 294km sprint classic in seven hours 18 minutes 43 seconds.

Cavendish has been selected by the Isle of Man to lead their road cycling team at April's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Team Dimension Data rider injured his knees, hips and hands in the fall at the Tirreno-Adriatico but opted to race in the Milan-San Remo, despite his rib not being fully healed.

Cavendish previously withdrew from the Abu Dhabi Tour in February after sustaining concussion and whiplash in a fall.