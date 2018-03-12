Tour de France: Nice will host the 2020 Grand Depart

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas took the yellow jersey by winning stage one of the 2017 Tour de France in Dusseldorf

The 2020 Tour De France will start in Nice, organisers have announced.

It will be only the second time that the Tour, which consists of 21 stages over three weeks, will set off from the southern French seaside resort, having last done so in 1981.

It will also be the first time the race's Grand Depart has taken place in mainland France since 2016.

This year's edition of the Tour leaves from Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile, an island off the western coast, on 7 July.

The 2019 Tour will begin in Belgian capital Brussels.