Paris-Nice: Britain's Simon Yates misses out on win by four seconds

Yates was undone by Soler being part of a three-man breakaway

Briton Simon Yates missed out on winning Paris-Nice by four seconds as Spaniard Marc Soler took victory.

Soler was 37 seconds behind overnight leader Yates but finished 35 seconds ahead of him on the final stage and claimed six extra bonus seconds.

In a rain-soaked last run, Soler was part of a breakaway with compatriots David de la Cruz and Omar Fraile.

De la Cruz beat Fraile in a sprint finish, while Soler was third and Yates came in sixth in the stage in Nice.

Fraile had launched a solo break with 47km left of a mountainous 110km stage.

Soler and De la Cruz caught him and Yates was left isolated without any team-mates to help him.

The chasing group failed to catch the three-man breakaway as Yates finished second overall.

Stage eight result:

1. David de la Cruz (Spa/Team Sky) 2hr 53min 06sec

2. Omar Fraile (Spa/Astana) same time

3. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +3secs

4. Patrick Konrad (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +38secs

5. Tim Wellens (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) same time

6. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton) same time

7. Dylan Teuns (Bel/BMC Racing) same time

8. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Movistar) same time

9. Gorka Izagirre (Spa/Bahrain-Merida) same time

10. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Bahrain-Merida) same time

General classification:

1. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) 30hrs 22mins 41secs

2. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton) +4secs

3. Gorka Izagirre (Spa/Bahrain-Merida) +14secs

4. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Bahrain-Merida) +16secs

5. Tim Wellens (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) +16secs

6. Dylan Teuns (Bel/BMC Racing) +32secs

7. Patrick Konrad (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +44secs

8. Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra/Ag2r La Mondiale) +1min 54secs

9. David de la Cruz (Spa/Team Sky) 2min 15secs

10. Felix Grossschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) 2min 35secs