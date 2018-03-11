Tirreno-Adriatico: Britain's Adam Yates wins stage five

Yates went one better than finishing second on stage three as he won stage five

Britain's Adam Yates won stage five of the week-long Tirreno-Adriatico race as Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski moved into the overall lead.

Michelton-Scott rider Yates launched an attack with four kilometres remaining of the 178km race to Filottrano and held on to win on the summit finish.

Peter Sagan was second, while Kwiatkowski was third as he took the lead of the race from Damiano Caruso.

Britain's Geraint Thomas was sixth as he retained his fourth place overall.

Thomas had been the overall leader after stage three but he lost time after having a mechanical problem towards the end of stage four of the eight-stage race.

Yates, however, said he had "been feeling good for a few days".

He added: "I tried a couple of stages ago but I came second.

"The team set me up perfectly before the last climb so I could ride away - all I had to do was attack and hold on the bunch. I finished it off.

"My brother won yesterday at Paris-Nice [and] it gave me some extra motivation for today."

Simon Yates led Paris-Nice going into the final stage on Sunday but ended up missing out on victory by four seconds to Spain's Marc Soler.