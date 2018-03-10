Tirreno-Adriatico: Geraint Thomas loses lead after mechanical issue

Geraint Thomas
Thomas was helped by team-mate Chris Froome after his mechanical problem

Geraint Thomas lost the lead of the Tirreno-Adriatico after suffering a mechanical problem near to the finish of stage four.

The Team Sky rider was the joint leader with Greg van Avermaet overnight but came in 40 seconds behind stage four winner Mikel Landa.

Welshman Thomas was helped by team-mate Chris Froome to try to reduce the damage in the final kilometre.

But he dropped to fourth, 26 seconds behind new race leader Damiano Caruso.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired