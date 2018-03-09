Froome 'completely backs' Brailsford

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome says he completely backs Sir Dave Brailsford staying on as Team Sky principal after he was criticised in an MPs' report.

A select committee report published this week said Team Sky "crossed an ethical line" by using drugs to "enhance the performance of riders" instead of for solely medical need.

It said Brailsford must "take responsibility for these failures".

Asked if he completely backs Brailsford remaining in his role, Froome told BBC Sport: "Yes I do."