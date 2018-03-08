Tirreno-Adriatico: Marcel Kittel wins second stage, Chris Froome ninth overall

Kittel's stage win was his first of the season

Germany's Marcel Kittel won stage two of the Tirreno-Adriatico, beating world champion Peter Sagan in a sprint finish.

The Katusha-Alpecin rider won the bunch sprint in Follonica, Italy to win in four hours 12 minutes 24 seconds.

New Zealand's Patrick Bevin finished fifth to take the overall lead while Team Sky's Chris Froome remains nine seconds back and is ninth.

Mark Cavendish is out of the race after fracturing a rib on the opening stage.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 2 result:

1. Marcel Kittlel (Ger/Katusha-Alpecin) 4hrs 12min 24secs

2. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe) same time

3. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Trek-Segafredo)

4. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky)

5. Patrick Bevin (NZ/BMC)

6. Jakub Mareczko (Ita/Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia)

7. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Quick-Step Floors)

8. Danny van Poppel (Ned/LottoNL-Jumbo)

9. Eduard Micheal Grosu (Rom/Nippo Vini Fantini)

10. Simone Consonni (Ita/UAE Team Emirates)

General classification:

1. Patrick Bevin (NZ/BMC) 4hrs 34mins 43secs

2. Damiano Caruso (Ita/BMC) same time

3. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel/BMC)

4. Rohan Dennis (Aus/BMC)

5. Daryl Impey (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) +4secs

6. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky) +9secs

7. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) same time

8. Salvatore Puccio (Ita/Team Sky)

9. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky)

10. Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa/Team Sky)