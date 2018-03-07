Cycling: Prize money for Women's Tour in Britain increased to match men's Tour

The Women's Tour was introduced in 2014 and is the UK's first ever international stage-race for women

The prize money for this year's Women's Tour in Britain has been increased by 55,000 euro (£49,107), making it identical to the equivalent men's Tour.

The prize fund for the five-day route now stands at 90,000 euro (£80,355).

The 13-17 June race begins in East Anglia, and passes through Suffolk, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire and finally Wales.

The 17-team event, now in its fifth edition, forms part of the UCI Women's WorldTour.

"The race is the pinnacle of women's professional road cycling in the UK, and it's an important step to offer equal prize money to the comparative men's race," said former Road World Champion and 2016 Women's Tour 2016 winner Lizzie Deignan.

Four British squads, Wiggle HIGH5, Trek-Drops, WNT-Rotor and Storey Racing, are set to compete.

Route for the 2018 Women's Tour

Stage One: Wednesday, 13 June, Framlingham to Southwold (130km)

Stage Two: Thursday, 14 June, Rushden to Daventry (145km)

Stage Three: Friday, 15 June, Atherstone to Royal Leamington Spa (151km)

Stage Four: Saturday, 16 June, Wychavon District to Worcester (130km)

Stage Five: Sunday, 17 June, Dolgellau to Colwyn Bay (122km)

Teams for the 2018 Women's Tour