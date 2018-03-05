Sir Bradley Wiggins says he '100% did not cheat' after damning MPs' report

Media playback is not supported on this device We did not cross the ethical line - Wiggins

Sir Bradley Wiggins says he "100%" did not cheat and claims he is the victim of an attempt to "smear" him.

A report by MPs said Wiggins and Team Sky "crossed an ethical line" by using drugs that are allowed under anti-doping rules to enhance performance instead of just for medical purposes.

"Not at any time in my career did we cross the ethical line," Wiggins told BBC sports editor Dan Roan.

"I refute that 100%. This is malicious, this is someone trying to smear me."

Five-time Olympic champion Wiggins, the first Briton to win the Tour de France, said he is the subject of a "witch hunt", that his children "get a hammering at school" which is "disgusting to witness", and that it is "a living hell".

He added: "[Cycling] is the most scrutinised sport in the world. I can't control what people are going to think but for some people, whatever you do it is not going to be enough. I just don't know any more in this sport - you are damned if you do, damned if you don't.

"The widespread effect it has had on the family is just horrific. I am having to pick up the pieces with the kids - I would not wish it on anyone."

Wiggins, 37, was granted therapeutic use exemption (TUEs) to take the corticosteroid triamcinolone, which can treat allergies and respiratory issues, shortly before the 2011 Tour de France, his 2012 Tour win and the 2013 Giro d'Italia.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) report said it received "confidential material from a well-placed and respected source" about Team Sky's medical policy between 2011 and 2013 that states Wiggins and a smaller group of riders trained separately from the rest of the team in preparation for the 2012 season.

"The source said they were all using corticosteroids out of competition to lean down in preparation for the major races that season," the report said.

But Team Sky said it "strongly refutes" the report's "serious claim that medication has been used by the team to enhance performance".

Media playback is not supported on this device Victoria Pendleton: My heart sank when I read doping report

Wiggins added: "I would have had more rights if I had murdered someone than in this process. I don't know what his [the source's] motivation is.

"It was completely under medical need and this whole thing has been a complete mess of innuendo and rumour. Nothing has been substantiated and I am having to deal with the fall-out of that now - which is almost impossible. How do I do it?

"There have been no medical records to back that up or substantiate what's been said. So I am kind of left in the middle here now, trying to pick up the pieces."

He said the report was "based on rumour", adding: "Who are these sources? Come out. Go on record. This is serious stuff."

Asked whether he could confirm he did not cheat, Wiggins replied: "100%, never throughout my career, no. I have worked and had the passion I have had for 15-20 years and to do that to the sport? It's just absurd.

"These allegations, it's the worst thing to be accused of, I have said that before, but it is also the hardest thing to prove you haven't done."

Former Team Sky and British Cycling coach Shane Sutton, who left his technical director role in April 2016 following bullying and discrimination allegations, told a BBC Two documentary in November riders legally used banned drugs to "find the gains".

Wiggins replied: "That hurts me, actually. Shane knows exactly why I was taking that medication. I don't know what his motivation is, that's all I'll say."

What was in the 'jiffy-bag'?

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Brailsford's tense grilling on Team Sky

The DCMS report stated it was "not in a position" to determine what was in a 'jiffy bag' delivered to Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

But it added there was no "reliable evidence" to back up Team Sky's claim that the medical package contained a legal decongestant, flumicil.

Asked what was in the bag, Wiggins replied: "God knows, your guess was as good as mine. I was doing the Dauphine, I was leading the Dauphine, I won the Dauphine. The first time I became aware of a package was when the Daily Mail contacted me in October 2016.

"But the way it has been reported is as if I have ordered this package and I am waiting for DHL to deliver it for me, and I have got to sign for it, 'thanks for the medical package'.

"I don't run the team, I don't run the logistics of the team, I was busy doing my job that I was paid to do."

Wiggins denied there were any injections involved and said he was treated later on that evening with "fluimicil with a nebuliser".

He added: "I didn't even know there was a package until I was asked about it. It has become such a mess - it is ludicrous.

"Had I had the injection, it would have shown up in my urine a week later at the national road race."

Wiggins in fact won the British national road race title on 26 June 2011, two weeks after the last day of the Dauphine on 12 June.