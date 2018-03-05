BBC Sport - Victoria Pendleton: My heart sank when I read doping report

Pendleton: My heart sank reading doping report

Former track cycling Olympic Champion Victoria Pendleton says her heart sank when she read the Parliamentary report this morning into doping in sport.

She gave her reaction to BBC Radio 5 live’s Anna Foster, after a report which claims Sir Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky "crossed an ethical line" by using permitted drugs to boost performance - rather than for medical need.

Team Sky said it "strongly refutes" the report's "serious claim that medication has been used by the team to enhance performance".

Wiggins said he strongly denies the claim that any drug was used without medical need.

