Track Cycling World Championships: Irish pair Downey and English ninth in madison

Mark Downey was 11th in the points race at the World Track Championships

Ireland pair Mark Downey and Felix English finished ninth in the madison at the World Track Championships in Apeldoorn on Sunday.

Dromore man Downey and Brighton-born English totalled 11 points in the event and 42 behind winners Germany.

Spain took silver on 45 points followed by Australia in third with 37.

Downey, who will represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, came in 11th in the points race on Friday.

The 21-year-old went into the points race with high hopes of a podium spot after winning three World Cup gold medals.

But despite being prominent for much of the race, he lost ground in the closing stages in the Netherlands.