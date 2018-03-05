Track Cycling World Championships: Sir Chris Hoy stunned by Jack Carlin silver

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Jack Carlin wins silver in men's sprint

Cycling great Sir Chris Hoy admits he was "blown away" by the feats of fellow Scot Jack Carlin at the Track World Championships in Netherlands.

The 20-year-old was competing in his first individual sprint on the world stage and won a silver medal.

He was narrowly beaten to gold by Australian Matthew Glaetzer.

"It's quite unbelievable to see the way Jack performed against some of the most experienced and fastest riders in the world," Hoy told BBC Scotland.

"Only a handful of British riders have ever been to that level and he dealt with it so well.

"I was blown away. There's so much more to come from him."

Compatriot Katie Archibald, 23, claimed a gold and a silver in the women's madison and team pursuit quartet events respectively.

Six-time Olympic champion Hoy, 41, believes there is much to excite Scottish cycling fans ahead of the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia.

"I would say Katie Archibald has been one of the most consistent performers in the British team," Hoy said of Archibald's recent performances.

"The women's endurance squad in particular has been exceptionally strong and I think, particularly with Laura Kenny having time out [being pregnant and giving birth], Katie has really taken over the mantle as the number-one rider in the team.

"She has this appetite for racing - it doesn't matter whether it's a local grand prix or an Olympic Games, she wants to get out there and race.

"She's dealt with everything remarkably well. The physical side of things, clearly she has what it takes and works very, very hard in training.

"But it's the mental side, the pressure, dealing with expectation and, as she grows in stature within the team, people are looking to her to perform - and she does, time and time again, even when she says she's not feeling particularly great or not on top form.

"I would think Katie will ride everything aside from the sprint events [at the Commonwealth Games]. She'll potentially be up for three or four medals.

"Jack will definitely be buoyed by his performances here. It's very exciting for the Scottish fans."

Hoy also revealed his plans to attempt a record-breaking cycle across Antarctica, in aid of an as-yet-unnamed charity.

"I'm going to try and cycle across Antarctica next January, trying to break the world record for cycling to the south pole and also break the world record for the human-powered journey to the south pole," he said.

"It's 10-and-a-half days, so you basically ride for about 12 hours a day, pitch a tent, have some food, get some sleep and then do it again, for a week.

"It's a fat bike with five-and-a-half-inch tyres, you reduce the air pressure down to about five psi and it makes a big footprint in the snow.

"It's very slow progress, you're only doing about 10km/hr maximum, slogging along. You start at sea level then you go up to about 3,000m and the plateau is at 3,000m for the rest of the way.

"So you've got the altitude, you've got the conditions - but apart from that, it'll be easy!

"We haven't got it all confirmed yet; we're still trying to get the funding in place to make it happen.

"And then it'll be a massive charity fundraising project - we haven't announced the charity yet either - so there are still a few more things to do to get it all to fall into place - but looking forward to it."