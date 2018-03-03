BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Championships: GB's Jack Carlin wins silver in men's sprint
GB's Carlin wins silver in men's sprint
Watch highlights of Britain's Jack Carlin taking the men's sprint silver medal at the Track Cycling World Championships in the Netherlands.
Carlin, 20, missed out on gold after losing to Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the final.
