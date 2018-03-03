Track Cycling World Championships: Elinor Barker to miss madison after crash
|UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2018
|Venue: Omnisport Apeldoorn, Netherlands Dates: 28 February to 4 March Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button, connected TV and online
Olympic team pursuit champion Elinor Barker will miss Saturday's madison at the Track Cycling World Championships after a crash in Friday's omnium.
The 23-year-old Briton, who finished sixth in the omnium, will be replaced by Emily Nelson.
British Cycling said Barker could still ride in the points race on Sunday.
Barker won silver in the women's team pursuit on Thursday alongside team-mates Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Nelson.