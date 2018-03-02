BBC Sport - World Track Cycling: 'Enormous crash' affects Elinor Barker's omnium bid
'Enormous crash' affects Barker's omnium bid
An "enormous crash" affects Elinor Barker's bid for omnium success as Netherlands' Kirsten Wild wins the elimination race.
Barker went on to finish the four-race event in sixth place.
