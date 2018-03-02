BBC Sport - GB's Mark Stewart wins men's points race bronze
GB's Stewart wins men's points race bronze
- From the section Cycling
GB's Mark Stewart wins men's points race bronze at the World Track Cycling Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.
WATCH MORE: GB men win team pursuit gold
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired