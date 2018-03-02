Track Cycling World Championships: Mark Downey 11th in points race

Mark Downey will also compete in the Madison event on Sunday

Dromore man Mark Downey's hopes of a medal in the points race at the World Track Championships were dashed as he finished 11th in Friday's race.

Downey, 21, went in the event with high hopes of a podium spot after winning three World Cup gold medals.

But despite being prominent for much of the race, he lost ground in the closing stages in the Netherlands.

Downey's performance was one-place worse than his 10th spot at the championships in Hong Kong last year.

The county Down man, who will represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games, will also compete in the Madison event in Apeldoorn on Sunday

Australia's Cameron Meyer won the gold ahead of home hope Jan Willem van Schip with Britain's Mark Stewart taking the bronze.

Earlier on Friday, Northern Ireland's Lydia Boylan finished 17th in the women's omnium event.

Speaking after the race a dispirited Boylan said: "I'm disappointed with today's race, but I'm going to have to put it behind me, re-focus and get ready for tomorrow's Madison with Lydia (Gurley)."

Home cyclist Kirsten Wild took gold ahead of Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen with New Zealander Rushlee Buchanan earning bronze.