BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Championships: Great Britain settle for silver in team sprint

Kenny and GB beaten in world final

Great Britain and Jason Kenny have to settle for silver as they are beaten by The Netherlands in the team sprint final at the Track Cycling World Championships.

