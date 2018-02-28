BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Championships: Great Britain qualify for team pursuit final with win over Germany

GB qualify for team pursuit final

  • From the section Cycling

Great Britain ease past Germany to make the team pursuit final at the Track Cycling World Championships.

WATCH MORE: 'Kenny is back' - GB beat New Zealand in team sprint

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

GB qualify for team pursuit final

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Highlights: Tottenham 6-1 Rochdale

Video

Double VAR drama as Spurs penalty disallowed

Video

Humphrys stuns Spurs with Rochdale equaliser

Video

Kenny and GB beaten in world final

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'Kenny is back' - GB beat New Zealand in team sprint

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Highlights: Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Audio

I'm cool with Queen fat-shaming me - Billy Vunipola

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch Rochdale captain's six goals in six FA Cup games

Video

Some people want me to lose - Neville

Video

'What a wonderful try' - Johnstone's 'flyer' is try of the week

Video

Westbrook sinks three-point buzzer-beater in NBA best plays

Video

'I'm afraid mummy’s died'

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired