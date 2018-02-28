BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Championships: Jason Kenny leads Great Britain to team sprint final
'Kenny is back' - GB beat New Zealand in team sprint
- From the section Cycling
Jason Kenny marks his comeback for Great Britain by leading them to the final of the team sprint with with a victory over New Zealand at the Track Cycling World Championships.
READ MORE: Laura Kenny helps GB qualify in team pursuit
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired