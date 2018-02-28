BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Championships: Jason Kenny leads Great Britain to team sprint final

'Kenny is back' - GB beat New Zealand in team sprint

  Cycling

Jason Kenny marks his comeback for Great Britain by leading them to the final of the team sprint with with a victory over New Zealand at the Track Cycling World Championships.

'Kenny is back' - GB beat New Zealand in team sprint

