Track Cycling World Championships: Laura Kenny helps GB qualify in team pursuit

Laura Kenny (left) has not competed at world level since giving birth in August

Laura Kenny was part of the GB quartet that qualified for the women's team pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships in her first major event since giving birth six months ago.

The team of Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson set a time of four minutes 19.177 seconds, qualifying second behind United States.

"Absolutely loved being back," tweeted Kenny.

The first round and finals take place in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, on Thursday.

Kenny and her husband - six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny - celebrated the birth of their their first child in August.

The 25-year-old was back in training within six weeks of giving birth and won the omnium at the National Track Cycling Championships in February.

She tweeted on Wednesday: "Felt like I was back at my first worlds all over again today.. nervous/excited and everything else in between. Second fastest for us. Two more to go."

The British quartet were ahead until the 3,000m mark but lost time on USA (4:18.836) in the latter stages.

They will be back in action in round one at 17:30 GMT on Thursday - live on BBC Red Button and online - with the final later in the evening.

Archibald and Barker claimed the country's only gold medals of last year's championship in the omnium and points race respectively, with USA claiming gold in the team pursuit.