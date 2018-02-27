BBC Sport - Ireland trio target World Championship success
Ireland trio target World Championship success
- From the section Cycling
Ireland trio Marc Potts, Mark Downey and Lydia Boylan look ahead to the World Cycling Championships this week.
Six Irish riders will be competing across nine events from Wednesday to Sunday at Apeldoorn in the Netherlands.
Potts is poised to make his World Championship debut in the scratch race, Downey will be in Madison action while Boylan goes in the Madison and Omnium events.
