BBC Sport - Mark Cavendish crashes out of Abu Dhabi tour before race even starts
Cavendish crashes out of Abu Dhabi tour before race even starts
- From the section Cycling
Britain's Mark Cavendish pulls out of the Abu Dhabi Tour following concussion sustained in a crash during the race's first stage.
Cavendish's team said the crash happened after "the race director's car slowed suddenly as it led the peloton out of Madinat Zayed".
READ MORE: Cavendish concussed in Abu Dhabi crash
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired