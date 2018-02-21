BBC Sport - Mark Cavendish crashes out of Abu Dhabi tour before race even starts

Cavendish crashes out of Abu Dhabi tour before race even starts

Britain's Mark Cavendish pulls out of the Abu Dhabi Tour following concussion sustained in a crash during the race's first stage.

Cavendish's team said the crash happened after "the race director's car slowed suddenly as it led the peloton out of Madinat Zayed".

READ MORE: Cavendish concussed in Abu Dhabi crash

