Mark Cavendish pulls out of Abu Dhabi Tour after crash on opening stage

Mark Cavendish collided with world champion Peter Sagan before hitting the barriers during last year's Tour de France

Britain's Mark Cavendish pulled out of the Abu Dhabi Tour during stage one after falling onto the same shoulder he broke in last year's Tour de France.

It is not yet clear how serious the 32-year-old's Manxman's injury is.

After crashing in Madinat Zayed during the neutral zone before the stage, Cavendish initially rejoined the field, but pulled out five kilometres later.

He was forced to withdraw from the 2017 Tour de France when he fell and fractured his right shoulder.

The Team Dimension Data rider collided with world champion Peter Sagan before hitting the barriers in a sprint finish on stage four of July's race.

He dislocated the same shoulder when he crashed out of the Tour on the opening stage in 2014.