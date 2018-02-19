BBC Sport - New mother Laura Kenny says Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has been a 'great support'

Ennis-Hill has been 'great support' - Kenny

Four-time Olympic cycling champion Laura Kenny says she has had advice from Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill about becoming a mother.

Kenny will make her competitive return at Track Cycling World Championships, six months after giving birth.

